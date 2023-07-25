Left Menu

Landslide behind multi-storey building in Mumbai; no casualty, evacuation on

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2023 10:07 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 10:03 IST
Landslide behind multi-storey building in Mumbai; no casualty, evacuation on
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A landslide occurred on a hill behind an eight-storey building in Andheri area of Mumbai in the early hours of Tuesday, prompting the authorities to evacuate people from the structure, civic officials said.

There was no report of injury to anyone in the incident, they said.

The police control room informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation about the landslide behind the Ram Baug Cooperative Housing Society on Mahakali Road in Andheri (East) at around 2 am, the officials said.

Soil and stones fell from the hill area behind the building having 168 rooms. Hence, the building was being vacated, a civic official said.

Police, ward staff and fire brigade have been mobilised, he said.

A fire brigade official said they have sent two of their vehicles to the spot as a precautionary measure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023