Left Menu

Maharashtra: 10 persons injured as bus overturns in ghat section in Buldhana

At least 10 passengers were injured when a state transport bus overturned in a ghat section in Maharashtras Buldhana district on Tuesday, an official said. When the bus was going up in the hilly Rajur Ghat section, its brakes failed and the vehicle overturned, the official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 11:33 IST
Maharashtra: 10 persons injured as bus overturns in ghat section in Buldhana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least 10 passengers were injured when a state transport bus overturned in a ghat section in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Tuesday, an official said. The accident took place at around 9.45 am when the bus carrying 56 passengers was going towards Buldhana from Malkapur, he said. When the bus was going up in the hilly Rajur Ghat section, its brakes failed and the vehicle overturned, the official said. At least 10 passengers received injuries in the incident, he said. After being alerted, police rushed to the spot and all the injured persons were taken to a hospital for treatment, he added.

The bus belonged to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023