Left Menu

IRCTC ticketing services currently unavailable due to technical reasons

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), incorporated on September 27, 1999, provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 11:41 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 11:41 IST
IRCTC ticketing services currently unavailable due to technical reasons
Representative Image (Image: Twitter/@IRCTCofficial). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The ticketing services on IRCTC's site and application platform are not available due to technical reasons. "Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App," IRCTC tweeted.

"Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue. Alternatively, tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc," IRCTC tweeted. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), incorporated on September 27, 1999, provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
2
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023