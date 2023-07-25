IRCTC ticketing services currently unavailable due to technical reasons

The ticketing services on IRCTC's site and application platform are not available due to technical reasons. "Due to technical reasons, the ticketing service is not available on IRCTC site and App," IRCTC tweeted.

"Technical team of CRIS is resolving the issue. Alternatively, tickets can be booked through other B2C players like Amazon, Makemytrip etc," IRCTC tweeted. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), incorporated on September 27, 1999, provides ticketing, catering, and tourism services for the Indian Railways. (ANI)

