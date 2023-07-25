Left Menu

Oman Air flight to Muscat returns to Kozhikode following technical snag

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 25-07-2023 12:16 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 12:14 IST
Oman Air flight to Muscat returns to Kozhikode following technical snag
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An Oman Air flight from Kozhikode to Muscat was forced to turn back to the international airport here on Tuesday minutes after take-off due to a technical snag, airport authorities said.

The flight -- WY 298 -- with 169 people onboard which took off from the Karipur airport at 9.15 AM turned back barely a few minutes into its journey due to a technical fault and landed safely, a Calicut airport official said.

''It was a normal landing.. the aircraft landed safely,'' he told PTI.

The aircraft circled the airport for over two hours to burn fuel and become lighter before landing, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023