Left Menu

DGCA takes off SpiceJet from enhanced surveillance after spot checks

After putting it under enhanced surveillance as a precautionary measure about a fortnight ago, the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken off SpiceJet from such a regime.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 12:45 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 12:45 IST
DGCA takes off SpiceJet from enhanced surveillance after spot checks
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

After putting it under enhanced surveillance as a precautionary measure about a fortnight ago, the civil aviation regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has taken off SpiceJet from such a regime. As many as 51 spot checks were conducted across 11 locations pan India, on the Boeing 737 and Bombardier DHC Q-400 fleet before taking the airline off from the enhanced surveillance regime, DGCA said on Tuesday.

"The findings (during spot checks) were of routine nature and were not considered significant by DGCA. Suitable maintenance action was taken by the airline to address the findings in accordance with DGCA guidelines. As a consequence, SpiceJet has been taken off the enhanced surveillance regime by DGCA," the civil aviation regulator said. About a fortnight ago, the airline was put under enhanced surveillance to take abundant precautions given the glitches the airline reported during the monsoon season last year.

On 27 July last year, the regulator had asked SpiceJet to cut the total number of flights by 50 percent for eight weeks after repeated safety incidents with the airline. During this period, the airline was subject to "Enhanced surveillance". The restrictions were lifted in October 30 last year.

After having noted so many glitches around the airline last year, DGCA had last year issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet. Facing the show-cause notice, SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh had then said that they were running "a safe airline for the past 15 years" and that "one or two incidents being highlighted in media doesn't mean any airline is unsafe". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023