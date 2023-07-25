China's Shenzhen Union Airplane Technology picks Wuxi for engine headquarters

China's Shenzhen Union Airplane Technology has chosen eastern Wuxi city to invest 7 billion yuan ($979.69 million) as its headquarters for engine production, and research and development, as well as for its unmanned helicopter project, the city government said on Tuesday.

After completion, it will have an annual production capacity of 400 aviation engines and 100 military and civilian large unmanned helicopters, the government said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

($1 = 7.1451 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)