Euro zone bond yields rise as Fed and ECB decisions approach

Euro zone bond yields rose on Tuesday, following their U.S. peers higher as investors waited for interest rate decisions from the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank over the next two days.

Germany's 10-year bond yield, the benchmark for the bloc, rose 3 basis points (bps) to 2.422% in early European trading. The yield fell 4 bps the previous day after survey data showed that Germany and the euro zone's economic downturn deepened in July.

However, U.S. bond yields went in the opposite direction overnight as investors priced in some risk that the Fed could raise interest rates more than expected. "This morning's move feels like a spillover from the U.S. moves yesterday," said Mohit Kumar, chief economist and strategist for Europe at Jefferies.

"We had Bunds outperforming U.S. Treasuries by 9 bps yesterday, so have a catch-up to do." Kumar said a weaker-than-expected auction for a two-year U.S. Treasury knocked sentiment and helped push up yields on Monday, as did a Wall Street Journal article saying the Fed might not be ready to declare victory over inflation.

Germany's two-year bond yield, which is sensitive to interest rate expectations, rose 3 bps to 3.211% on Tuesday after falling 5 bps the previous day. The Fed meets to set interest rates on Wednesday, followed by the ECB on Thursday.

Before that, investors will take a close look at the ECB's quarterly bank lending survey, due later on Tuesday, for signs of how quickly interest rates are curtailing lending. Also on Tuesday is the German Ifo business climate survey, which gives a sense of how companies in Europe's biggest economy are feeling about the economy.

Italy's 10-year bond yield was up 5 bps at 4.075%. It is seen as a benchmark for the more indebted "periphery" countries of the euro zone. Traders broadly think the Fed will lift rates for the last time, by 25 bps, to 5.25% to 5.5% on Wednesday.

The market thinks the ECB will also hike by 25 bps, taking rates to 3.75%, with another increase likely in September.

