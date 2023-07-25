European shares steady as mixed earnings offset China stimulus hopes

Left Menu

European shares steadied near five-week highs on Tuesday, with miners and luxury stocks in the lead after China pledged more support for its slowing economy, but mixed earnings reports limited the upside. The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat by 0709 GMT after Asian stocks rallied on signs of more stimulus that would focus on boosting domestic demand in China.

25-07-2023
European shares steadied near five-week highs on Tuesday, with miners and luxury stocks in the lead after China pledged more support for its slowing economy, but mixed earnings reports limited the upside.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index was flat by 0709 GMT after Asian stocks rallied on signs of more stimulus that would focus on boosting domestic demand in China. Miners jumped 2.3% to lead gains in Europe as metal prices climbed on hopes of improving demand from top consumer China.

Luxury stocks such as LVMH and Richemont, which are heavily exposed to China, rose more than 1% each. Remy Cointreau gained 5.0% after the French spirits group said it was banking on a sharp rebound in sales in the U.S. from the third quarter.

Unilever climbed 5.1% after the consumer giant reported better-than-expected underlying quarterly sales growth as it again raised prices to make up for higher costs. However, Bayer slipped 2.6% as the German drugs and pesticides maker cut its full-year earnings outlook and announced a 2.5 billion euros ($2.8 billion) write-down due to further deterioration in demand for glyphosate-based weed killers.

Denmark's DSV fell 4.1%, even as the world's third-largest freight forwarder raised its full-year profit guidance.

