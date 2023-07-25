German business sentiment worsens further in July - Ifo

German business morale clouded over in July for the third month in a row, a survey showed on Tuesday, indicating that the road to recovery could be long for Europe's largest economy as it battles to emerge from recession. The Ifo institute said its business climate index stood at 87.3 following a revised reading of 88.6 in June. The drop was slightly stronger than forecast, with analysts polled by Reuters having expected a July reading of 88.0.

Germany slipped into a technical recession in early 2023, defined by two consecutive quarters of contraction. Preliminary data for the second quarter are expected on Friday.

