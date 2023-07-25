Pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor resumes

Pilgrimage to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor resumed on Tuesday after the water situation eased in the Ravi river, a senior official said.

The pilgrimage was suspended on July 20 following the rise in the water level in the river due to rainfall in its catchment areas.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said the pilgrimage to the gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib resumed on Tuesday.

The decision to resume the pilgrimage was taken on Monday evening after Aggarwal, along with the officials of the Border Security Force, the Land Port Authority and the National Highway authority, reviewed the flood situation in the area.

During the suspension period of five days, a total of 700 pilgrims could not visit the Sikh shrine in Pakistan. Now they will have to apply afresh, Aggarwal said.

The Kartarpur corridor was opened in 2019 on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

