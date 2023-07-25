Left Menu

Pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor resumes

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 25-07-2023 13:54 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 13:52 IST
Pilgrimage to Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through Kartarpur corridor resumes
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pilgrimage to the historic Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan through the Kartarpur corridor resumed on Tuesday after the water situation eased in the Ravi river, a senior official said.

The pilgrimage was suspended on July 20 following the rise in the water level in the river due to rainfall in its catchment areas.

The Kartarpur corridor links Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the final resting place of Sikhism founder Guru Nanak Dev, to Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Gurdaspur district.

Gurdaspur Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Aggarwal said the pilgrimage to the gurdwara in Kartarpur Sahib resumed on Tuesday.

The decision to resume the pilgrimage was taken on Monday evening after Aggarwal, along with the officials of the Border Security Force, the Land Port Authority and the National Highway authority, reviewed the flood situation in the area.

During the suspension period of five days, a total of 700 pilgrims could not visit the Sikh shrine in Pakistan. Now they will have to apply afresh, Aggarwal said.

The Kartarpur corridor was opened in 2019 on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023