Left Menu

77 people are injured, 5 critically, after 2 buses collide at a South African university

At least 77 people were injured, five of them critically, after two buses collided at the entrance to a South African university on Tuesday, police and transport authorities said.One of the buses was a university vehicle ferrying students between campuses at the University of Johannesburg. The cause of the crash was not yet known, Fihla said.The University of Johannesburg said three of its students were among those taken to the hospital.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 25-07-2023 15:24 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 15:14 IST
77 people are injured, 5 critically, after 2 buses collide at a South African university
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Africa

At least 77 people were injured, five of them critically, after two buses collided at the entrance to a South African university on Tuesday, police and transport authorities said.

One of the buses was a university vehicle ferrying students between campuses at the University of Johannesburg. The other was a city bus.

Metro Bus spokesperson Goodwill Shiburi said that five people suffered critical injuries in the crash, and all 77 of the injured were hospitalised. Both drivers were among those taken to the hospital, he said.

In the aftermath, one of the buses lay on its side after crashing through a fence at an entrance to the university. The accident happened around 7 am, authorities said.

Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson Xolani Fihla said a case of negligent driving would be opened by police considering “the severity and seriousness'' of the crash. The cause of the crash was not yet known, Fihla said.

The University of Johannesburg said three of its students were among those taken to the hospital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023