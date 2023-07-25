Tata Motors Q1 consolidated net profit at Rs 3,300.65 cr
Tata Motors on Tuesday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,300.65 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, 2023.
The company had posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 4,950.97 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a regulatory filing.
Consolidated revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,01,528.49 crore, as compared to Rs 71,227.76 crore in the year-ago period, it added.
Total expenses were at Rs 98,266.93 crore, as against Rs 77,783.69 crore in the same quarter a year ago, the company said.
