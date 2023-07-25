Mumbai: Tree falls on AC double-decker e-bus; none hurt

A tree fell on a new air-conditioned double-decker electric bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) fleet in south Mumbai on Tuesday and no passengers were injured, an official said. The incident took place near Azad Maidan around 3 pm when the bus was heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), he said.

According to BEST, the upper deck of the leased bus suffered a dent, but all passengers were safe. The bus was sent to CSMT after the tree branches were removed, a BEST staffer said. The BEST has inducted 12 air-conditioned double-decker e-buses in its fleet on wet lease model, in which the private contractor takes care of the fuel, maintenance and driver cost.

