Left Menu

Mumbai: Tree falls on AC double-decker e-bus; none hurt

A tree fell on a new air-conditioned double-decker electric bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport BEST fleet in south Mumbai on Tuesday and no passengers were injured, an official said. The bus was sent to CSMT after the tree branches were removed, a BEST staffer said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-07-2023 16:32 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 16:17 IST
Mumbai: Tree falls on AC double-decker e-bus; none hurt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A tree fell on a new air-conditioned double-decker electric bus of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) fleet in south Mumbai on Tuesday and no passengers were injured, an official said. The incident took place near Azad Maidan around 3 pm when the bus was heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), he said.

According to BEST, the upper deck of the leased bus suffered a dent, but all passengers were safe. The bus was sent to CSMT after the tree branches were removed, a BEST staffer said. The BEST has inducted 12 air-conditioned double-decker e-buses in its fleet on wet lease model, in which the private contractor takes care of the fuel, maintenance and driver cost.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023