Global Destinations Expo & Conference 2023 concluded with great success

PNN New Delhi [India], July 25: Global Destinations Expo & Conference (GDEC) 2023 concluded with great success, igniting a new era in the travel and tourism industry. Organized by iCONEX in association with the International Chamber of Media & Entertainment Industry, this year's GDEC took place from 21st to 23rd July 2023 at the prestigious India Expo Center & Mart in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of esteemed personalities, including Subhash Goyal, Chairman of GDEC & Chairman of STIC Travel; Rituraj Khanna, CEO of Q Events; Rajeev Jain, MD of Rashi Entertainment; Sandeep Marwah, Owner of Marwah Studios & Founder of Noida Film City; Ashok Tyagi, Leading Indian Film Director; Sabbas Joseph, Founder & Director of Wizcraft International Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.; Ms. Rakhi Kankaria, Founder & Director of Rachnoutsav Events Pvt. Ltd.; Arvind Singh, Former Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Govt. of India; Ms. Monica Balli, Event Planner at Tuscan Bites, and Abhimanyu Singh, Director of iCONEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. Themed "Shaping Tomorrow's Journeys," GDEC 2023 brought together industry professionals, thought leaders, and enthusiasts from around the world to discuss the challenges, opportunities, and innovations that will define the future of film production, travel, and tourism. As the world continues to recover from the unprecedented challenges posed by the pandemic, GDEC stood as a beacon of hope, unity, and transformation for the industry.

The event's highlights included inspirational keynote addresses from distinguished leaders who emphasized the importance of resilience, adaptability, and sustainability in rebuilding the travel sector. Thought-provoking panels led by experts discussed various topics, including responsible tourism practices, digital advancements, post-pandemic travel trends, and inclusive travel initiatives. The vibrant exhibition area showcased a diverse array of destinations, tour operators, hotel chains, technology providers, and startups, presenting their innovative offerings and solutions to drive the industry forward.

One of the key aspects of GDEC 2023 was the networking extravaganza, providing attendees with opportunities to forge valuable connections, foster collaborations, and establish partnerships that will catalyze positive change within the global travel community. The event culminated with the highly anticipated GDEC Destination Awards ceremony, where exceptional projects and contributions within the industry were recognized, celebrating excellence and dedication.

Abhimanyu Singh, Director of iCONEX Exhibition, expressed immense pride in the resounding success of GDEC 2023. He emphasized that the event exemplified the spirit of unity and determination within the travel industry and served as a catalyst for innovative solutions and collaborations that will shape a sustainable and prosperous future for film production, travel, and tourism. The success of GDEC 2023 was attributed to the unwavering commitment and support of partners, sponsors, speakers, exhibitors, and attendees. The organizers extended heartfelt gratitude to each and every individual and organization that contributed to making this event a remarkable milestone in the industry.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

