Left Menu

MP: Chopper carrying CM Chouhan develops snag, forces him to travel by road

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-07-2023 16:46 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 16:46 IST
MP: Chopper carrying CM Chouhan develops snag, forces him to travel by road
  • Country:
  • India

A helicopter carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan developed a technical snag, forcing him to travel to Seoni Malwa town by road from Bankhedi in Hoshangabad district on Tuesday.

"I apologise to you for not reaching Seoni Malwa on time to be in your midst as the helicopter developed some technical snag at Bankhedi," the CM said in a video message. Chouhan, who recorded the message while travelling in a car, said the 'Jan Darshan' programme in which he was supposed to take part stood cancelled due to the delay.

"But I will not go back without meeting you all and will reach the venue of the meeting soon," Chouhan said.

After taking part in the 'Vikas Parv' programme, being organised in the state from July 16 to August 14 ahead of the crucial year-end assembly polls, at Bankhedi, Chouhan was supposed to reach Seoni Malwa, but the technical snag in his helicopter disrupted his plan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023