BRIEF-Atlantic Union Bankshares Announces Agreement To Acquire American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc : * ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORPORATION ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AMERICAN NATIONAL BANKSHARES INC.

* ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES CORP - PROPOSED DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $416.8 MILLION, OR $39.23 PER SHARE * ATLANTIC UNION BANKSHARES - EACH OUTSTANDING SHARE OF AMERICAN NATIONAL WILL BE CONVERTED INTO RIGHT TO GET 1.35 SHARES OF ATLANTIC UNION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

