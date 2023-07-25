Left Menu

Vinsys IT Services sets price band at Rs 121-128/share; IPO to open on August 1

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:01 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 17:12 IST
Vinsys IT Services sets price band at Rs 121-128/share; IPO to open on August 1
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IT and software services company Vinsys IT Services India on Tuesday said it has set a price band of Rs 121-128 per share for its initial public offering, which will hit the capital market on August 1.

The public issue will conclude on August 4.

The proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised for meeting working capital requirements, repayment of loan to a subsidiary and general corporate purpose.

The company shares will be listed on SME Emerge platform of the National Stock Exchange after the Initial Public Offering (IPO), the company said in a statement.

The firm plans to offer 3.89 million equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each through the book-building process.

The company will raise up to Rs 49.84 crore through the public offering.

Marquee investors such as NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund, xMultiplied, Nova Global Opportunities Fund, Aegis Investment Fund and Sambhavnath Investments have invested in the company's pre-IPO funding.

For the fiscal year ending March 31, 2023, Vinsys clocked a revenue of Rs 157.30 crore and a net profit of Rs 16.02 crore.

Beeline Capital Advisors is the merchant banker, while Link Intime India is the registrar to the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023