Left Menu

IPS Academy Indore Hosts Graduation Ceremony; Students Felicitated with Academic Excellence Awards

IPS Academy Institute of Engineering and Science organized the Graduation Ceremony. During the event, students were felicitated, and the Academic Excellence Award was distributed.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 25-07-2023 17:51 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 17:51 IST
IPS Academy Indore Hosts Graduation Ceremony; Students Felicitated with Academic Excellence Awards
IPS Academy Indore Hosts Graduation Ceremony; Students Felicitated with Academic Excellence Awards. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 25: IPS Academy Institute of Engineering and Science organized the Graduation Ceremony. During the event, students were felicitated, and the Academic Excellence Award was distributed.

The esteemed guests present at the occasion were Dr Sunil Kumar Gupta, Vice-Chancellor of RGPV, Bhopal; Professor Sanket Goyal, Professor BITS Hyderabad; Dr A.N. Patel, Former Professor SGITS Indore; and Dr Tuhin Subhra Santra, Professor IIT Madras, along with the college's Governing Body Chairman, Architect Achal Chaudhari; Vice Chairman Yogendra Kumar Jain, and Principal Dr Archana Keerti Chaudhari. The honorable chief guest of the event, Dr Sunil Kumar Gupta, presented the Dr A.N. Patel Award to Shreya Punwatkar, a student of Computer Science and Information Technology. The Gold Medal award in Computer Science and Engineering was conferred upon Tinu Sharma. Other awardees included Srishti Jain, Garagi Soni, Tinu Sharma, Jaydeep Sahu, Rithik Anand, Omika Sharma, Abhay Singh, and Utkarsh Singh.

The Principal of the institution, Dr. Archana Keerti Chaudhari, presented the annual report of the institute, highlighting the major achievements during the past year. Architect Achal Chaudhari advised the students to value hard work and emphasized the importance of lifelong learning. He congratulated the successful students and extended his best wishes for their future. The chief guest, Dr Sunil Kumar Gupta, stressed the importance of utilizing time wisely. He stated that by valuing time, time will value us. He also emphasized the significance of teamwork for success.

Professor Sanket Goyal encouraged students not to forget their roots and to aspire to be job givers rather than just job seekers. The ceremony saw the participation of students from Computer Science, Civil, Chemical, Electronics & Communication, Electrical & Electronics, Fire Technology & Safety, and Mechanical Engineering.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Dr A.J. Kothari. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023