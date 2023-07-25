Left Menu

Jyothy Labs Q1 net profit jumps to Rs 96.25 crore

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:28 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 17:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
FMCG firm Jyothy Labs Ltd on Tuesday reported an over two-fold increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 96.25 crore in the June quarter, led by stable demand and moderation in input costs.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 47.73 crore in the April-June quarter a year ago, according to a regulatory filing by Jyothy Labs, which owns brands such as Ujala, Pril, Margo and Exo.

Jyothy Labs' revenue from operations rose 15.05 per cent to Rs 687.10 crore during the period under review as against Rs 597.20 crore a year ago.

''We have observed relatively stable demand across our product portfolio. With moderating input costs, our EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 17.1 per cent versus 10 per cent in the same period last year, thereby an increase of 96.3 per cent,'' a company's earnings statement said.

It further said: ''Our Net Profit also grew by 101.7 per cent over the same period last year.'' Its total expenses were at Rs 582.75 crore, up 5.24 per cent in Q4/FY24 as against Rs 553.71 crore.

The company's total income in the June quarter rose 15.33 per cent to Rs 704.04 crore.

In the June quarter, Jyothy Labs' revenue from Fabric Care was Rs 296.58 crore and Rs 231.52 crore from the Dishwashing segment.

Its revenue from Household Insecticides in the first quarter of FY2023-24 was Rs 49.35 crore. Revenue from Personal Care was at Rs 84.10 crore.

Shares of Jyothy Labs Ltd on Tuesday settled 20 per cent higher at Rs 290.70 apiece on the BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

