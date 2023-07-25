CBI arrests Railways Deputy Chief Engineer, NHAI DGM in bribery case

The CBI has arrested a Deputy Chief Engineer of Railways, Deputy General Manager of National Highways Authority of India and some other people in connection with a bribery case, officials said Tuesday.

In a trap case, the CBI has arrested the Deputy Chief Engineer of West Central Railways posted at Habibganj in Bhopal and the DGM NHAI posted in Katni for allegedly demanding bribes from a private firm engaged in road infrastructure project in Madhya Pradesh which includes widening of National Highway 30 and construction of railways over bridge.

It is alleged that the NHAI officer was demanding bribes for the Railways Deputy Chief Engineer for settling the pending matters related to approval of the design and permission for beginning work, passing of due bills of the said contractor, they said.

