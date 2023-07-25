Tata Steel shares ended over 3 pc higher

Shares of Tata Steel recovers initial losses and ended more than 3 per cent higher on Tuesday after the company reported a 93 per cent decline in consolidated net profit in the June quarter.

In the early trade, the stock touched a low of Rs 114.35, but soon pared the losses and closed 3.25 per cent higher to Rs 119.20 apiece on the BSE.

On the NSE, the scrip opened at Rs 115, then fell to a low of Rs 114.35 and finally settled 3.12 per cent up at Rs 119.10 apiece.

In volume terms, more than 8.80 crore equity shares were traded on the NSE while 37.87 lakh shares were on the BSE.

On Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex closed 29.07 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 66,355.71 points while Nifty gained 8.25 points to end at 19,680.60 points. Tata Steel, on Monday, posted an over 93 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 524.85 crore for the April-June quarter of FY2023-24.

Total income also declined to Rs 60,666.48 crore from Rs 63,698.15 crore in the year-ago quarter, a fall of 4.75 per cent.

