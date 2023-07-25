Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:12 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:17 IST
JK Paper shares settle 4 pc higher
Shares of JK Paper settled 4 per cent higher on Tuesday, a day after the firm reported an 18.3 per cent increase in its net profit for the June quarter.

The stock climbed 4.12 per cent to close at Rs 326.15 apiece on the BSE. During the day, the scrip hit an intra-day high of Rs 336.35 per share.

On the NSE, it bounced 4.05 per cent to finish at Rs 326 apiece.

In volume terms, 75 lakh equity shares were traded on the NSE and 3.50 lakh shares were on the BSE.

The 30-share BSE Sensex closed 29.07 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 66,355.71 points while Nifty gained 8.25 points to settle at 19,680.60 points on Tuesday.

On Monday, JK Paper reported an 18.3 per cent increase in its net profit to Rs 312.56 crore in the June quarter.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 264.23 crore during the same quarter a year ago.

Its revenue from operations was up 10.77 per cent to Rs 1,584.36 crore during the period as against Rs 1,430.23 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

