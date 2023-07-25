Left Menu

MP: Chopper develops snag, CM Chouhan travels by road for 120 km

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 25-07-2023 18:44 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 18:44 IST
A helicopter scheduled to carry Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan developed a technical snag, forcing him to travel by road for more than 120 km on Tuesday, an official said.

The CM travelled by helicopter from Bhopal to Bankhedi in Hoshangabad district from where he was to go to Seoni Malwa town. However, before he could board the chopper at Bankhedi, he was informed that it wouldn't be able to take off as it had developed a technical problem, said an official.

Chouhan then decided to take the road route from Bankhedi to Seoni Malwa, a drive of more than two hours, said the official.

"I apologise to you for not reaching Seoni Malwa on time to be in your midst as the helicopter developed some technical snag at Bankhedi," the CM said in a video message.

Chouhan, who recorded the message while travelling in a car, said the 'Jan Darshan' programme in which he was supposed to take part stood cancelled due to the delay.

"But I will not go back without meeting you all and will reach the venue of the meeting soon," Chouhan said.

After taking part in the 'Vikas Parv' programme, being organised in the BJP-governed state from July 16 to August 14 ahead of the crucial year-end assembly polls, at Bankhedi, Chouhan was supposed to reach Seoni Malwa, but the technical snag in his helicopter disrupted his plan, said the official.

Another helicopter was sent to Seoni Malwa to bring back the CM to Bhopal, the official said.

The CM's travel to Singrauli district on Tuesday got cancelled due to the delay, he said, adding that it is being rescheduled now for Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

