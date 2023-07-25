Jindal Steel & Power Attains Coveted Great Place to Work Certification in India

Jindal Steel & Power Limited New Delhi [India], July 25: Jindal Steel & Power (JSP), a leading conglomerate in India and a global leader in steel, power, mining, and infrastructure, proudly announces its Great Place to Work Certification™ for the period from July 2023 to July 2024.

The highly sought-after Certification, renowned worldwide, serves as a testament to JSP's unwavering commitment to fostering an exceptional workplace environment where every employee can thrive, contribute meaningfully, and feel nurtured and inspired. Naveen Jindal, Chairman of Jindal Steel & Power, expressed his gratitude, stating, "Our extraordinary growth journey has been made possible by the remarkable drive and dedication of our people. I firmly believe that by putting people at the heart of our long-term vision for JSP and creating a dream workplace for all, we will not only take our business to new heights but will also play our part in building a brighter future for our country."

Achieving the Great Place to Work Certification™ is a significant milestone for Jindal Steel & Power, which empowers its employees and fosters innovation, growth, and shared success. An industrial powerhouse with a dominant presence in the steel, power, mining and infrastructure sectors, Jindal Steel & Power is a leading Indian conglomerate that aims to strengthen the future of the nation and build a better world. With an investment of 12 billion USD across the globe, JSP is continuously scaling its capacity utilisation and efficiencies to capture opportunities for building a self-reliant India.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel & Power Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)