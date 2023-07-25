Left Menu

Guwahati: Assam Police arrests two fake currency dealers

The sleuths of special task force (STF) of Assam Police arrested two dealers who were involved in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) racket from Hengerabari locality in Guwahati.

ANI | Updated: 25-07-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 19:53 IST
Guwahati: Assam Police arrests two fake currency dealers
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The sleuths of special task force (STF) of Assam Police arrested two dealers who were involved in Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) racket from Hengerabari locality in Guwahati. Based on secret information, a team of STF under supervision of Partha Sarathi Mahanta, DIG (STF), carried out an operation at a rented house at Hengerabari area under Dispur Police station and caught two persons.

"During the operation we caught two persons from the rented house and recovered one FICN making machine, 25 numbers of FICN, Rs 70500 cash, one four-wheeler and four mobile phones in possession from them," Pranab Kumar Pegu, Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) said. The arrested persons are identified as Imdadul Rahman and Rubul Ali, and they hail from Darrang district. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global
3
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
4
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023