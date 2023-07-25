Left Menu

Volaris preps for Mexico aviation rating recovery with U.S strategy

(Recasts with executive comments on Mexico's Category 1 rating) MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris has plans to modify its offer to the United States as soon as U.S. aviation authorities give back Mexico its Category 1 rating, the company's CEO said Tuesday in a call to discuss second quarter results.

Reuters | Updated: 25-07-2023 20:41 IST | Created: 25-07-2023 20:41 IST
Volaris preps for Mexico aviation rating recovery with U.S strategy

(Recasts with executive comments on Mexico's Category 1 rating) MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) -

Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris has plans to modify its offer to the United States as soon as U.S. aviation authorities give back Mexico its Category 1 rating, the company's CEO said Tuesday in a call to discuss second quarter results. Volaris is ready to redeploy about 5% of its Mexican market capacity to the U.S. in the fourth quarter, following the country's expected rating upgrade, Chief Executive Enrique Beltranena said in a call with analysts.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) downgraded Mexico's aviation safety rating in May 2021, blocking carriers from adding new U.S. flights. Shares in Mexican low-cost carrier Volaris fell more than 5% on Tuesday in early trading, a day after the publication of its second-quarter results.

The company posted a $5.5 million net profit in the second quarter, reversing losses from the year earlier period, while revenues rose 13%, according to a filing published Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

Researchers identify top five foods rich in prebiotics

 Global
2
New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Conference

New WHO scientific and normative guidance on HIV released at 12th IAS Confer...

 Global
3
Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged children

Study finds how MIND diet associated with better focus in school-aged childr...

 United States
4
UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration Conference

UAE President meets with leaders on sidelines of Development and Migration C...

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Brain Hacks for Focus: 10 Questions Productive People Use to Get in the Zone

Discover the Fountain of Youth: How Nature Keeps You Young

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023