PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - July 26

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- British billionaire Joe Lewis charged in the US with insider trading - UK government taken to task for 'underplaying' Wagner's activities

- Downing St 'concerned' by Alison Rose's leadership at NatWest after 'de-banking' of Farage - France hits out at Apple over data use for advertising

- UK government says energy certificates need fundamental reform in latest green shift Overview

- Joe Lewis, the billionaire real estate investor and owner of Tottenham Hotspur football club, has been charged over multiple alleged instances of insider trading, US prosecutors said on Tuesday. - The UK government's "completely unrealistic" approach to Russia's Wagner paramilitary group over the past decade, has made "it possible, if not probable" that it has continued to benefit from access to London's financial markets, despite being internationally sanctioned for alleged human rights abuses, a cross-party committee of MPs said on Wednesday.

- Downing Street and the Treasury have raised concerns over NatWest's leadership after Chief Executive Dame Alison Rose admitted being the source of an inaccurate story on the closure of Nigel Farage's bank account. - France's antitrust authority has issued a formal grievance against Apple, claiming the iPhone maker has abused its dominant market position to impose conditions on the use of personal data for advertising.

- Rishi Sunak's government is planning to overhaul energy efficiency targets for landlords to relieve pressure on the housing market, as ministers soften green policies ahead of the next general election. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

