Chinese developer Country Garden bond halted trading after 20% drop - Shenzhen exchange
Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-07-2023 08:33 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 08:33 IST
Trading of Chinese property developer Country Garden Holding's Shenzhen-listed bond was halted on Wednesday after a more than 20% drop in price, the Shenzhen stock exchange said in a statement.
The bond dropped 21% to 30 yuan, while another bond issued by the firm slumped 50% to 30.1 yuan, exchange data showed.
Country Garden, one of China's biggest property developers, recently saw its share and bond prices fall amid concern of cash crunch.
