Chinese developer Country Garden bond halted trading after 20% drop - Shenzhen exchange

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 26-07-2023 08:33 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 08:33 IST
Trading of Chinese property developer Country Garden Holding's Shenzhen-listed bond was halted on Wednesday after a more than 20% drop in price, the Shenzhen stock exchange said in a statement.

The bond dropped 21% to 30 yuan, while another bond issued by the firm slumped 50% to 30.1 yuan, exchange data showed.

Country Garden, one of China's biggest property developers, recently saw its share and bond prices fall amid concern of cash crunch.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

