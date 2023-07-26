Chinese developer Country Garden bond halted trading after 20% drop - Shenzhen exchange

Trading of Chinese property developer Country Garden Holding's Shenzhen-listed bond was halted on Wednesday after a more than 20% drop in price, the Shenzhen stock exchange said in a statement.

The bond dropped 21% to 30 yuan, while another bond issued by the firm slumped 50% to 30.1 yuan, exchange data showed.

Country Garden, one of China's biggest property developers, recently saw its share and bond prices fall amid concern of cash crunch.

