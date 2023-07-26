Left Menu

Larsen and Toubro shares jump over 4 pc after June quarter earnings

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 10:51 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 10:44 IST
Larsen and Toubro shares jump over 4 pc after June quarter earnings
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday jumped over 4 per cent after the company posted a 36 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 3,116.12 crore in the June quarter.

The stock climbed 4.21 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 2,670 on the BSE.

At the NSE, it gained 4.26 per cent to hit its 52-week peak of 2,670.

The stock emerged as the biggest gainer on both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty.

Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro on Tuesday posted a 36 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 3,116.12 crore in the June quarter, mainly aided by execution of a healthy order book in its projects and manufacturing portfolio.

The company's board has approved buy back of shares worth up to Rs 10,000 crore.

According to a regulatory filing, the total income increased to Rs 49,027.93 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 36,547.92 crore in the year-ago period.

It had a net profit of Rs 2,293.01 crore in the corresponding period of 2022-23.

L&T's expenses in the June quarter rose to Rs 44,695.56 crore from Rs 33,619.24 crore a year ago.

The Board of Directors of the company has approved a proposal to buy back shares worth up to Rs 10,000 crore, excluding tax on the buyback.

The proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders.

Further, the board has cleared a special dividend of Rs 6 per equity share.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023