Larsen and Toubro shares jump over 4 pc after June quarter earnings
- Country:
- India
Shares of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday jumped over 4 per cent after the company posted a 36 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 3,116.12 crore in the June quarter.
The stock climbed 4.21 per cent to reach its 52-week high of Rs 2,670 on the BSE.
At the NSE, it gained 4.26 per cent to hit its 52-week peak of 2,670.
The stock emerged as the biggest gainer on both the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty.
Infrastructure major Larsen and Toubro on Tuesday posted a 36 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 3,116.12 crore in the June quarter, mainly aided by execution of a healthy order book in its projects and manufacturing portfolio.
The company's board has approved buy back of shares worth up to Rs 10,000 crore.
According to a regulatory filing, the total income increased to Rs 49,027.93 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 36,547.92 crore in the year-ago period.
It had a net profit of Rs 2,293.01 crore in the corresponding period of 2022-23.
L&T's expenses in the June quarter rose to Rs 44,695.56 crore from Rs 33,619.24 crore a year ago.
The Board of Directors of the company has approved a proposal to buy back shares worth up to Rs 10,000 crore, excluding tax on the buyback.
The proposal is subject to the approval of shareholders.
Further, the board has cleared a special dividend of Rs 6 per equity share.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
ITC's FMCG biz records 21 pc rise in annual consumer spend at Rs 29,000 cr in FY23
What happened to Rs 70,000 crore scam by NCP? Uddhav takes dig at Modi as Sharad Pawar to be chief guest at award event
Gujarat govt launches revamped PMJAY-MA scheme with Rs 10 lakh health cover
UP govt approves two thermal power projects worth Rs 18,000 crore in Sonbhadra's Obra
PCBL Q1 of FY'24 down 15pc to Rs 109cr