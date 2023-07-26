Left Menu

Three children among four killed as truck hits car in Haryana's Jhajjar

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-07-2023 11:43 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 11:41 IST
Three children among four killed as truck hits car in Haryana's Jhajjar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people, including three children, were killed when their car was hit by a truck on the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway in Haryana's Jhajjar district on Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place in the early hours near Bahadurgarh when the victims were on their way to Meerut from Rajasthan, Station House Officer of Bahadurgarh Sadar police station Manoj Kumar said.

''The car driver had parked his vehicle on the side of the highway to answer nature's call. In the meantime, a canter truck rammed into the car, resulting in the death of its four occupants,'' he said over the phone.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023