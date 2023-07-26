Stock market today: Asian markets are mixed ahead of what traders hope will be a final Fed rate hike

Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street hit a 15-month high ahead of what traders hope will be the Federal Reserve's final increase in this interest rate cycle.

Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Oil prices retreated.

Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.3 per cent on Tuesday after companies reported bigger profits than expected.

On Wednesday, investors expect the Fed to raise its key lending rate by 0.25 percentage points to a 22-year high. They hope the U.S. central bank can manage a “soft landing,” extinguishing inflation while avoiding a recession.

“This could be the last rate hike for the Fed” as inflation pressures ease, Brad Bernstein of UBS Wealth Management said in a report. Bernstein said central banks in Europe and Japan also are “near their pivot points” on their own rate hike cycles.

Meanwhile, traders waited to see how China's ruling Communist Party will carry out its promise to shore up sluggish economic growth. The ruling party has pledged to support entrepreneurs and the struggling real estate industry but gave no details. That leaves “room for disappointment if the stimulus details were to lack conviction,” Yeap Jun Rong of IG said in a report.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 0.6 per cent to 19,309.22, giving up part of Tuesday's 4.1 per cent surge following the Chinese announcement. The Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.6 per cent to 3,216.21. It rose 2.1 per cent the previous session.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose less than 0.1 per cent to 32,688.91 while Kospi in Seoul lost 1.7 per cent to 2,591.70.

Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 advanced 0.8 per cent to 7,395.30 after the government reported Australian inflation eased to 5.4 per cent in June from the previous month's 5.5 per cent, reducing pressure on the central bank for another interest rate hike to cool upward pressure on prices.

India's Sensex opened up 0.7 per cent at 66,802.74. Bangkok declined while New Zealand and other Southeast Asian markets advanced.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 4,567.46 for its highest close since early April 2022. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1 per cent to 35,438.07. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6 per cent to 14,144.56.

General Electric rallied 6.3 per cent rally after it reported better-than-expected quarterly profit and raised its forecasts for full-year revenue and profit.

Another industrial giant, 3M, rose 5.3 per cent after the maker of Scotch-Brite and Post-It raised its forecast for profits for the full year due to cost cutting. Home builder PulteGroup climbed 6.2 per cent after reporting stronger profit for the spring than expected.

Alaska Air Group fell 9.7 per cent despite reporting stronger profit and revenue. Analysts said investors may have been disappointed with its financial forecasts for the current quarter. About 30 per cent of the companies in the S&P 500 are due to report earnings this week.

The U.S. job market has remained unexpectedly strong, which has allowed U.S. households to keep spending and propping up the economy. A report on Tuesday showed confidence among U.S. consumers rose by more than economists expected. In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude lost 48 cents to USD 79.15 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

The contract rose 89 cents the previous session to USD 79.63. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, sank 49 cents to USD 82.76 per barrel in London. It gained 90 cents the previous session to USD 83.64.

The dollar declined to 140.88 yen from Tuesday's 141.04 yen. The euro gained to USD 1.1066 from USD 1.1045.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)