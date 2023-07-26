Sumit Agarwal appointed as Diversity and Inclusion Ambassador for HR Association of India

Left Menu

The HR Association of India (HRAI), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing human resources and societal betterment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sumit Agarwal as their DEI ambassador.

ATK Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 26: The HR Association of India (HRAI), a leading non-profit organization dedicated to enhancing human resources and societal betterment, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sumit Agarwal as their DEI ambassador.

Sumit Agarwal, a renowned advocate for diversity and inclusion, brings a wealth of experience and a unique perspective to this role. Born with cerebral palsy, Sumit's life journey has been marked by resilience and a deep understanding of the human spirit. Despite his challenges, he has thrived, to become a member of organizations like HRAI ISTD, HR Sampak, NHRDN, and much more.

His story has been shared with publications like Forbes India, Fortune India, Yahoo News, News18, Telegraph, Business Standard, and more, inspiring many to embrace diversity. HRAI is a community of professionals, learners, and mentors committed to exploring, discussing, and understanding current scenarios to provide strategic solutions for all aspects of HR and other business-enabling services. The association strongly believes in the power of shared knowledge, empowering humans and their workplaces.

With Sumit's appointment, HRAI aims to further its mission of fostering an inclusive world where diversity is celebrated. Together, they will work towards creating an environment where everyone feels valued, respected, and included. Sumit's commitment to diversity and inclusion aligns perfectly with HRAI's mission. His appointment marks a significant step forward in HRAI's ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, and they look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will have on their community and beyond.

