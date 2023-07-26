Left Menu

DGCA suspends flying licence of 2 IndiGo pilots for violating safety norms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 14:24 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 14:23 IST
DGCA suspends flying licence of 2 IndiGo pilots for violating safety norms
IndiGo (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has suspended flying licence of two IndiGo pilots for violating safety norms and Standard Operating Procedures (SoPs) while landing at the Ahmedabad airport last month, a senior official has said.

The flying licence of the Pilot-in-Command has been suspended for three months and of the co-pilot for one month, the official said.

An IndiGo aircraft operating its Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight on June 15 had suffered a tail strike while landing at the Ahmedabad airport, following which the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) launched a probe into the incident.

Besides, it had ordered grounding of the two pilots till investigation into the incident was completed.

“On 15.06.2023, an Airbus 321 aircraft was involved in a tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad. DGCA investigation has revealed that the crew carried out the landing in deviation from established SOPs,” the official said on Wednesday.

Accordingly, both the crew members were issued a show cause notice by DGCA, he said.

“After examination of their replies and relevant facts of the matter, the licence of the PIC has been suspended for a period of 3 months and of co-pilot for a period of 1 month for violation of the provisions of the relevant Civil Aviation requirements and SOPs,” the DGCA official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

Firefighting plane crashes in Greece as wildfires rage

 Greece
2
Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregarded advice: Prosus

Byju's governance structure did not evolve sufficiently, regularly disregard...

 India
3
Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

Suspended Nigerian central bank governor dnies firearm charges

 Nigeria
4
RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

RTX shares tumble on Pratt & Whitney jet engine problem

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Clearing the Air: How Science Can Help You Quit Smoking

Living Beyond Limitations: Empower Yourself against Negativity

Crushing the Productivity Anxiety Monster: Your Ultimate Guide to Success

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023