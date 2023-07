BRIEF-Teleflex To Acquire Palette Life Sciences

Teleflex Inc: * TELEFLEX TO ACQUIRE PALETTE LIFE SCIENCES

* TELEFLEX INC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR UPFRONT CASH PAYMENT OF $600 MILLION AT CLOSING * TELEFLEX INC - PROPOSED DEAL FOR UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MILLION UPON ACHIEVEMENT OF CERTAIN COMMERCIAL MILESTONES

* TELEFLEX INC - ASSUMING A DECEMBER 1, 2023 CLOSE OF TRANSACTION, ACQUISITION IS NOT EXPECTED TO SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACT TELEFLEX'S 2023 REVENUE * TELEFLEX INC - EXPECT ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED GROSS MARGIN AND WILL ENHANCE OUR ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN IN NEAR TERM

* TELEFLEX INC - PLANS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES AND CASH ON HAND * TELEFLEX - ASSUMING DEC 1, 2023 CLOSE, DEAL EXPECTED TO BE DILUTIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IN 2023 AND 2024 BY ABOUT $0.15 AND $0.35, RESPECTIVELY

* TELEFLEX INC - EXPECT PALETTE LIFE SCIENCES BUSINESS WILL ACHIEVE YEAR-OVER-YEAR REVENUE GROWTH IN HIGH-TEENS TO LOW 20% RANGE IN 2024 * TELEFLEX INC - BEGINNING IN FISCAL YEAR 2025, AND THEREAFTER, EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE INCREASINGLY ACCRETIVE TO ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

* TELEFLEX INC - PLANS TO FINANCE ACQUISITION THROUGH BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITIES AND CASH ON HAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

