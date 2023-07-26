Left Menu

DGCA suspends licences of two IndiGo pilots for violating safety norms

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-07-2023 16:31 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 16:15 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended the flying licences of two IndiGo pilots for violating safety norms as the aircraft they operated suffered a tail strike while landing at the Ahmedabad airport last month, according to a senior official.

The senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said the licence of the Pilot-In-Command (PIC) has been suspended for three months and that of the co-pilot for one month.

An IndiGo aircraft operating the Bengaluru-Ahmedabad flight on June 15 had suffered a tail strike while landing at the Ahmedabad airport, following which DGCA had launched a probe into the incident.

The regulator had also ordered grounding of the two pilot till investigation into the incident was completed.

''On 15.06.2023, an Airbus 321 aircraft was involved in a tail strike while landing at Ahmedabad. DGCA investigation has revealed that the crew carried out the landing in deviation from established SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures),'' the official said.

The official also said both the crew members were issued show cause notices by the regulator.

''After examination of their replies and relevant facts of the matter, the licence of the PIC has been suspended for a period of 3 months and of co-pilot for a period of 1 month for violation of the provisions of the relevant civil aviation requirements and SOPs,'' the official said.

There was no immediate comment from IndiGo on the DGCA action.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

