Samtel Avionics appoints GEM Defense Solutions for business development in North America

Samtel Avionics, a manufacturer of high-technology military systems and products, on Wednesday said it has appointed GEM Defense Solutions for business development and marketing in North America. Samtel Avionics is part of the five-decade-old Samtel Group having a presence in various domains, including defence, avionics, railways, and education. GEM Defense Solutions LLC President Graydon Myhre will represent Samtel Avionics in the US and Canada in various business development and marketing activities, the Greater Noida-based MSME said in a release. ''This development marks a significant foray of Samtel Avionics into the US market, thus facilitating close liaison with existing and potential customers, while helping Samtel Avionics pursue business development activities in this geography,'' it said. According to the release, the US defence market size is expected to grow from USD 625.59 billion in 2023 to USD 646.83 billion by 2031. Puneet Kaura, managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Samtel Avionics, said Myhre's experience of working with leading names in the US defence sector will help in providing exceptional service and value to its customers. The release added that the company has been a supplier to aerospace major Honeywell for avionics equipment for its general aviation range in the US, and has serviced a long-term contract for them. Samtel Avionics further said it has partnered with DRDO, BEL and the Indian armed forces for design, development and manufacturing of high-tech equipment.

