Human heart flown from Nagpur to Pune for transplant into air warrior

A harvested human heart was "expeditiously" sent from Nagpur to Pune on Wednesday morning to be transplanted into a recipient admitted to the Army Institute of Cardio-Thoracic Sciences, said a defence release. The vital organ was sent through a green corridor created by the civil administration before being transported to Pune, over 700 km away, on an Indian Air Force (IAF) AN-32 aircraft in the "most expeditious" manner, it said. The recipient is an ''air warrior and the flying time was around 90 minutes'', said an official. A green corridor is created with the aim of expediting organ transplants and saving lives. For a green corridor, the traffic department collaborates to transport a vital organ in less than 60 to 70 per cent of the time that is usually taken to go from one place to another.

