Crypto fraudsters impersonating as Canada officials raided by CBI; Rs 1 cr recovered

A case was registered on May 11, 2023, against the two accussed on the allegations that they have been impersonating as government officials of Canada, utilizing this facade to execute their fraudulent activities.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 18:00 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has conducted searches at various locations here in Delhi at the premises of the accused in an ongoing investigation related to a crypto fraud case. The accused are Delhi-based Ashish Bhambhani and Sahil Pal. A case was registered on May 11, 2023, against the two accussed on the allegations that they have been impersonating as government officials of Canada, utilizing this facade to execute their fraudulent activities.

"Their modus operandi involved providing fake technical support consultation to unsuspecting foreign victims and then coercing them into transferring cryptocurrency funds," CBI said. The ill-gotten cryptocurrency assets were subsequently routed through multiple crypto wallets, ultimately ending up in the perpetrators' own crypto accounts.

During searches, incriminating digital evidences or electronic devices, among other were seized. Besides, cash worth approximately one crore was seized from the premises of accused Sahil Pal, CBI said Wednesday. CBI said further investigation in the matter is on. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

