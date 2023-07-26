Left Menu

Bestselling Author Jaydeep Khot Dedicates New Book 'Nisarg' to His Grandmother

Marathi bestselling Author Jaydeep Khot released his brand-new book Nisarg on July 23, 2023. The book published by Ajitabha Publishers revolves around an emotional conversation between a man and nature. The author, Jaydeep Khot took inspiration from his grandmother, Shrimati Sheela Manahor Samant to write the book and thus he has dedicated Nisarg to her.  Besides this, Jaydeep Khot has authored 25 other books including Envisage, 50 Miles and Being a Firefly - A story about finding happiness, to name a few.

While sharing about the book, the Author Jaydeep Khot expressed, "Nisarg is a book inspired by real-life experiences and the story of my grandmother Shrimati Sheela Manahor Samant. She always has been an inspiration to me and it would have only been fair for me to write a book dedicated to her because the world deserves to know that point of view. Nisarg is one of the most beautiful books I ever wrote and I look forward to people reading it." Apart from being a bestselling Author, Jaydeep Khot has various other passions as well. He is a practising advocate who completed his Masters in Commerce from H.R. College of Commerce and Economics & Masters of Law (LLM) from Chembur Karnataka College of Law. With his expertise and deep knowledge, he became the Founding partner of the law firm JSK Legal through which his aim is to serve his clients with complete transparency and devotion. His ultimate goal with JSK Legal is to bring a positive change in the legal system.

Overall, Jaydeep Khot also has a philanthropic side, hence, he never steps back from helping anyone in need. Moreover, he also runs an NGO by the name Sruta Foundation that actively helps in empowering underprivileged kids in India by various means. From providing food to them to education to healthcare, the NGO does it all. Jaydeep Khot's long-term vision also includes giving back to society. (Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by ThePRTree. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

