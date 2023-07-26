Left Menu

Jalan-Kalrock Consortium appoints Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as accountable manager for Jet Airways

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-07-2023 18:45 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 18:45 IST
Jalan-Kalrock Consortium, the winning bidder for bankrupt Jet Airways, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as the airline's accountable manager.

The appointment of Dhillon, a seasoned pilot who has also served in the Indian Navy, is effective from July, JKC said in a statement.

Jet Airways, which has not flown since April 17, 2019 due to financial crunch, went through lengthy insolvency proceedings and the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium (JKC)emerged as the winning bidder.

However, the transfer of ownership to JKC is yet to happen amid persisting differences with the airline's lenders.

''The Jalan-Kalrock Consortium announces the appointment of Jatinderpal Singh Dhillon as the Accountable Manager for Jet Airways.

''The consortium is confident that Dhillon would play a crucial role in the operational preparedness of Jet Airways along with JKC,'' it said in a statement.

Further, the statement said the step reinforces JKC's cohesive commitment to revive Jet Airways and that it is ''committed to implementing a comprehensive strategy to ensure the airline's success''.

JKC will continue to work closely with all relevant authorities, industry partners, and employees to revive Jet Airways, it added.

With a career spanning over five decades, Dhillon was earlier associated with both domestic and international airlines, including Jet Airways, SpiceJet and Oman Air.

In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the revival plan submitted by the consortium of Dubai-based Murari Lal Jalan and the UK's Kalrock Capital.

In June 2021, JKC's bid was approved under the insolvency resolution process. However, the implementation of the plan is getting delayed.

The consortium had appointed Sanjiv Kapoor as its interim-CEO in April 2022, who quit the carrier in April this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

