Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday said its vehicle subscription programme completed three years, clocking 600 subscriptions per month at present.

Maruti Suzuki 'Subscribe' started its journey in July 2020. In 2020-21, vehicle subscription was 10 per month, which increased to 100 per month in 2021-22 and 350 pm ( more than 4,000 annually) in 2022-23, the company said, adding in 2023-24 so far the subscription has increased to 600 per month. ''Over these three years, this program has become a preferred choice for today's asset-light generation which prefers a flexible and convenient way of car ownership. The customer response has been phenomenal as we continue to grow multifold through this program,'' Maruti Suzuki India Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales Shashank Srivastava said.

**** *Swiggy, HDFC Bank launch co-branded credit card On-demand convenience platform, Swiggy and HDFC Bank on Wednesday launched a co-branded credit card, offering cardholders rewards and benefits across various online platforms, including Swiggy.

The Swiggy-HDFC Bank credit card users will be able to unlock a wide range of benefits, including a 10 per cent cashback on Swiggy spends across food delivery, quick commerce grocery delivery, dining out and more, the companies said in a joint statement.

They will also receive a 5 per cent cashback on shopping across a multitude of platforms, including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Nykaa, Ola, Uber, PharmEasy, NetMeds and BookMyShow.

**** *LML Emotion appoints Vinay Piparsania to its Advisory Board Electric mobility player LML Emotion Pvt Ltd on Wednesday said it has appointed automotive industry veteran Vinay Piparsania to its Advisory Board. He brings over three decades of global experience with leading auto OEMs and brands, including Ford Motor Company, Ford India, Al Jenaibi International Automobiles (BMW Group, Oman), TVS Automobile Solutions, Hero Corporate Service and Bharat Shell, the company said in a statement.

Piparsania will be instrumental in driving the strategic vision of the company, which is well-positioned to capitalise on the growing demand for electric vehicles in India, it said adding his expertise will be an asset as they continue to expand their business.

