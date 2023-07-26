Left Menu

PM Modi to release 14th PM-Kisan instalment tomorrow

Under the PM-Kisan scheme, financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments in every four months is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers.

ANI | Updated: 26-07-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 26-07-2023 19:04 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release the 14th instalment of the Centre's flagship scheme Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) at a programme to be held during his visit to Rajasthan on Thursday. Funds worth Rs 17,000 crore will be released directly into bank accounts of more than 8.5 crore beneficiaries.

PM-Kisan is a central sector scheme launched in February 2019 to supplement the financial needs of all land-holding farmers subject to certain exclusion criteria of higher income status. Financial benefit of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments in every four months is transferred into the bank accounts of farmers.

Upon landing in Rajasthan on Thursday morning, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects in a public programme in Sikar, Rajasthan, a PMO release stated Tuesday. He will also dedicate 1 lakh PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras (PMKSKs) to the nation while launching Urea Gold — a new variety of Urea that is coated with Sulphur, the release said. During the programme, he will launch the onboarding of 1,500 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) on Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC). ONDC empowers FPOs with direct access to digital marketing, online payment, Business-to-business (B2B) and Business-to-consumer transactions, and encourages local value addition, catalysing growth of logistics in rural areas.

In a boost to public health in Rajasthan, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate five new medical colleges at Chittorgarh, Dholpur, Sirohi, Sikar and Sri Ganganagar and lay the foundation stone for seven medical colleges at Baran, Bundi, Karauli, Jhunjhunu, Sawai Madhopur, Jaisalmer and Tonk. Further, he will also inaugurate six Eklavya Model Residential Schools in the districts of Udaipur, Banswara, Partapgarh and Dungarpur which will benefit the tribal population residing in these districts. He will also inaugurate Kendriya Vidyalaya Tivri in Jodhpur at the event.Rajasthan is set to go to Assembly polls later this year, it added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

