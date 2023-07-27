Left Menu

MSRTC bus with partially broken rooftop runs on road; official suspended, probe ordered after video goes viral

Action is being taken against the responsible officer, he said.Another MSRTC official said that an officer of the mechanical engineering department in Gadchiroli has been suspended for being responsible for poor maintenance of the bus.The bus was plying on the Gadchiroli-Aheri route and the entire rooftop of the bus did not come out, but only the outer fibre portion above the drivers cabin was broken and fluttered in the air while the bus was running on the highway, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:07 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:07 IST
MSRTC bus with partially broken rooftop runs on road; official suspended, probe ordered after video goes viral
  • Country:
  • India

A bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) was on Wednesday caught on camera running with the outer covering of its rooftop getting detached from one side and fluttering in the air, prompting the authorities to initiate a probe. A video of the bus went viral on social media. The bus was plying in Gadchiroli district of the state, an official said, adding that a staffer responsible for maintenance of vehicles was suspended. When contacted, Shekhar Channe, vice chairman and managing director of the MSRTC told PTI that the bus belongs to the Aheri depot in Gadchiroli district. ''A probe has been ordered of the incident. Action is being taken against the responsible officer,'' he said.

Another MSRTC official said that an officer of the mechanical engineering department in Gadchiroli has been suspended for being responsible for poor maintenance of the bus.

The bus was plying on the Gadchiroli-Aheri route and the entire rooftop of the bus did not come out, but only the outer fibre portion above the driver's cabin was broken and fluttered in the air while the bus was running on the highway, he said. The external aluminium rooftop portion over the passengers' cabin and the inner layer of the rooftop of the entire bus was intact, the official said. ''The crew of the bus and passengers were unaware about the broken rooftop. After people from some other vehicle pointed it out to the bus crew members, the latter asked them to shoot a video,'' he said. State Transport Commissioner Vivek Bhimanwar did not respond to a query whether any action would be taken in this connection by the Regional Transport Office (RTO).

The MSRTC is one of the biggest public transport bodies in the country with more than 15,000 buses in its fleet. It ferries around 60 lakh passengers everyday.

A union leader in the MSRTC said that the condition of ST buses is bad due to poor maintenance, especially after the pandemic, and several passengers face troubles due to leaking buses.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India
4
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023