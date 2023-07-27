Left Menu

Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in Agra

PTI | Agra | Updated: 27-07-2023 11:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:09 IST
Stones were pelted at the Vande Bharat running from Bhopal to Delhi's Nizamuddin station in Agra Railway Division on Wednesday, breaking the glasses of the train's coach, officials said.

According to railway sources, there was a stone pelting incident on the train between Mania and Jajau stations of Agra Railway Division and the window glass of seat number 13-14 of C-7 coach was broken.

On getting the information, the railway team reached the spot.

PRO of Agra Railway Division Prashasti Srivastava said an investigation is on in the matter. No passengers got hurt in the incident. This was not the first such incident, stones have been pelted at the Vande Bharat Superfast Express train running between Bhopal to Nizamuddin station earlier as well.

