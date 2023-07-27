Left Menu

Macroeconomic, geopolitical conditions pose severe risks to organisations: Survey

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2023 12:09 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 11:31 IST
Macroeconomic, geopolitical conditions pose severe risks to organisations: Survey
  • Country:
  • India

With the world facing growing economic instability and political tensions, volatility in geoeconomic and geopolitical relations between major economies is likely to result in global upheavals over the next six months, a new survey showed on Thursday.

According to the survey of the World Economic Forum's Chief Risks Officers community, more than 85 per cent of CROs expect some level of continued volatility and economic and financial conditions within and across major economies.

Armed conflicts and regulatory changes are also cited as potential threats to organisations, while over 75 per cent of CROs believe the use of AI technologies poses reputational risks to their organisations.

The community comprises 40 risk professionals from a wide range of multinational companies, covering technology, financial services, healthcare, professional services and industrial manufacturing.

Respondents to the survey identified macroeconomic indicators, pricing and supply disruptions of key raw materials, armed conflicts and regulatory changes as top concerns for organizations.

''CROs are facing a multitude of pressing concerns as they look to the remainder of 2023,'' said Ellissa Cavaciuti-Wishart, Head of Global Risks Initiative, WEF.

While continuing to grapple with rising costs and supply disruptions, organisations are increasingly faced with a number of ethical and societal risks, which are far more complex to navigate than regulatory compliance alone, said Geneva-based WEF, which describes itself as an international organisation for public-private cooperation.

Recent months have also seen a sharp increase in discussion of technology-related risks.

CROs broadly agree that risk management is not keeping up with the rapid development and deployment of AI technologies, with 75 per cent saying the use of AI technologies poses reputational risks to their organizations and 90 per cent calling for an acceleration of regulation.

Almost half of the respondents agree with slowing or pausing the development of these technologies until the associated risks are better understood.

According to the survey, 50 per cent CROs see armed conflicts and/or use of weapons as having severe impact on their organisations in the next six months.

The WEF said its CRO outlook provides a mid-year pulse reading on the most pressing macro risks facing organizations and is based on a survey of its CRO community.

The survey asked CROs to gauge the likely level of global volatility in five broad areas -– geopolitical relations, the economy, domestic politics, society and technology, and to select up to five risks they expect to have a severe impact on their organizations for the remainder of 2023.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India
4
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023