Odisha govt team steps up efforts in US for investment

An Odisha government delegation has met top officials of various business organisations in Silicon Valley during its ongoing visit to the US and discussed possible investments in the state, a statement issued by CMO said on Thursday.

The team visited the manufacturing site of Sanmina Corporation on Wednesday and met its co-founder and chairman-cum-CEO Jure Sola.

Sanmina Corporation is one of the largest independent manufacturers of printed circuit boards globally and a leading electronics services provider that serves original equipment manufacturers.

The delegation gave a detailed presentation on Odisha’s industrial ecosystem to the Sanmina team and briefed it on the various incentives available under different state policies.

A press note issued by Odisha Chief Minister's Office said the Sanmina team was ''impressed'' by the support and the generous package of incentives of the state government. ''The company said it is looking favourably at India for expansion and diversification of its global supply base. It has expressed its intent to submit a detailed proposal to the government of Odisha at the earliest,” the CMO note mentioned.

The state government delegation assured the US company of all possible support in facilitating the investment journey and highlighted ''the customised package of incentives which are available based on investment size''.

The Odisha government team also visited the premises of Palo Alto Networks where it met Anand Oswal, SVP and GM, and his team. Palo Alto Networks is a leading cybersecurity firm with a global presence, including India. The delegation briefed him on Odisha's policies and cyber security initiatives.

The delegates and the Palo Alto team discussed collaboration opportunities in a range of areas, which include a cybersecurity-focused centre of excellence, assistance in developing Odisha’s cybersecurity policy and supporting the state's cybersecurity operation centre through automation.

To augment nature conservation efforts in Odisha and adopt best global practices, the delegation met George Jacob, the president and CEO of Bay Ecotarium. It is the largest watershed conservation organisation in San Francisco and is a combination of institutions, united under one mission to protect and conserve the Bay Area ecosystems.

A range of collaboration opportunities were discussed, the CMO statement said.

Bay Ecotarium also submitted a letter of intent to provide help in establishing a living oceanarium and a sustainable design museum in the state, it said.

In a meeting at Stanford University, the delegation interacted with distinguished professor and founder of Rambus, Dr Mark Horowitz. His company designs, develops and licenses chip interface technologies and architectures.

The government team briefed him on Odisha’s O-Chip programme under which infrastructure, design, and training support will be provided to companies and start-ups. Horowitz’s advisory support, given his vast experience, will ''greatly aid the development of a semiconductor ecosystem in the state and the flourishing of Intellectual Property (IP) ventures'', the statement said. The CMO said the initiatives will soon transform Odisha into a thriving hub for semiconductor innovation that attracts investments, generates high-value job opportunities, and nurtures the brightest minds.

