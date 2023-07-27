Left Menu

Odisha govt team steps up efforts in US for investment

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 27-07-2023 12:30 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 12:22 IST
Odisha govt team steps up efforts in US for investment
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

An Odisha government delegation has met top officials of various business organisations in Silicon Valley during its ongoing visit to the US and discussed possible investments in the state, a statement issued by CMO said on Thursday.

The team visited the manufacturing site of Sanmina Corporation on Wednesday and met its co-founder and chairman-cum-CEO Jure Sola.

Sanmina Corporation is one of the largest independent manufacturers of printed circuit boards globally and a leading electronics services provider that serves original equipment manufacturers.

The delegation gave a detailed presentation on Odisha’s industrial ecosystem to the Sanmina team and briefed it on the various incentives available under different state policies.

A press note issued by Odisha Chief Minister's Office said the Sanmina team was ''impressed'' by the support and the generous package of incentives of the state government. ''The company said it is looking favourably at India for expansion and diversification of its global supply base. It has expressed its intent to submit a detailed proposal to the government of Odisha at the earliest,” the CMO note mentioned.

The state government delegation assured the US company of all possible support in facilitating the investment journey and highlighted ''the customised package of incentives which are available based on investment size''.

The Odisha government team also visited the premises of Palo Alto Networks where it met Anand Oswal, SVP and GM, and his team. Palo Alto Networks is a leading cybersecurity firm with a global presence, including India. The delegation briefed him on Odisha's policies and cyber security initiatives.

The delegates and the Palo Alto team discussed collaboration opportunities in a range of areas, which include a cybersecurity-focused centre of excellence, assistance in developing Odisha’s cybersecurity policy and supporting the state's cybersecurity operation centre through automation.

To augment nature conservation efforts in Odisha and adopt best global practices, the delegation met George Jacob, the president and CEO of Bay Ecotarium. It is the largest watershed conservation organisation in San Francisco and is a combination of institutions, united under one mission to protect and conserve the Bay Area ecosystems.

A range of collaboration opportunities were discussed, the CMO statement said.

Bay Ecotarium also submitted a letter of intent to provide help in establishing a living oceanarium and a sustainable design museum in the state, it said.

In a meeting at Stanford University, the delegation interacted with distinguished professor and founder of Rambus, Dr Mark Horowitz. His company designs, develops and licenses chip interface technologies and architectures.

The government team briefed him on Odisha’s O-Chip programme under which infrastructure, design, and training support will be provided to companies and start-ups. Horowitz’s advisory support, given his vast experience, will ''greatly aid the development of a semiconductor ecosystem in the state and the flourishing of Intellectual Property (IP) ventures'', the statement said. The CMO said the initiatives will soon transform Odisha into a thriving hub for semiconductor innovation that attracts investments, generates high-value job opportunities, and nurtures the brightest minds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India
4
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023