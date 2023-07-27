In Q1 FY24, AGI Greenpac posts EBITDA of ₹140 crore up by 52% Y-o-Y and PBT of Rs ₹85 crore up by 55%

Gurugram, India, July 27th, 2023: AGI Greenpac Limited, a focused Packaging Products company, today announced its financial results for the quarter ending June 30th, 2023. The Company's Revenue from Operations increased by 7% on a Y-o-Y basis, increasing from ₹522 crore in Q1FY23 to ₹558 crore in Q1FY24, despite a scheduled furnace shutdown for relining. The Company delivered EBITDA of ₹140 crore, registering a significant growth of 52% on a Y-o-Y basis with a margin of 25%. Profit before Tax stood at ₹85 crore, registering a remarkable growth of 55% on a Y-o-Y basis with margins of 15%.

On a year-over-year basis, the company's sales and profitability improved owing to increased market demand, a more favorable product mix, and our focus on high value-added products. Additionally, substantial investments in digitalisation and automation have further optimised the operations, significantly improving efficiency. Commenting on the results, Mr. Sandip Somany, Chairman and Managing Director, AGI Greenpac Limited said, "Our well-crafted strategy and a series of proactive steps have helped us in achieving another remarkable results this quarter. We have successfully identified and capitalised on opportunities arising from the growing market demand, aligning our offerings with customer preferences. Additionally, we optimised our operations by strategically focusing more on high value-added products, which has proven instrumental in boosting our bottom line, and enhancing profitability." About AGI Greenpac Limited (formerly known as HSIL Limited): AGI Greenpac Limited (formerly known as HSIL Limited) a focused Packaging Products Company that manufactures and markets various packaging products, including glass containers and Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) bottles & products and security caps & closures. Packaging Products Division has seven plants in India, located across Telangana, Uttarakhand, and Karnataka. This Division has a comprehensive product range, catering to 500+ globally acclaimed institutional clients in India. For more information, please contact: Meenakshi Oberoi Anvita Raghuram/ Rajiv Pandya Head Corporate Communications Churchgate Partners, Investor Relations +91-9860569994 +91 22 6169 5988 meenakshi.oberoi@hindware.co.in agi@churchgatepartners.com Safe Harbour: This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to AGI Greenpac Limited's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward-looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance. AGI Greenpac Limited undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future / likely events or circumstances.

