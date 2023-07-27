UK stocks dip as Shell-led energy losses trump Fed pause optimism
UK's FTSE 100 edged lower on Thursday as losses in energy stocks, led by Shell after its profit fell, overpowered gains in media shares and investors' hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates. The internationally focussed FTSE 100 was down 0.2% by 0712 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index added 0.4%.
The internationally focussed FTSE 100 was down 0.2% by 0712 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index added 0.4%. The FTSE's move was in contrast to the rally in Asian markets after the Fed delivered what some expect to be its last rate hike this year.
Energy shares slipped 1.4%, the most on the FTSE, after Shell slid 2.1% following a 56% drop in its second-quarter profit. Barclays lost 5.5% after the bank warned of growing pressure on its UK business and missed forecasts for its investment banking unit.
Gains in media shares were led by Informa, which rose 3.8% after the company said it was on track to meet the top-end of its full-year forecasts on strong forward bookings and a robust recovery in China. Meanwhile, Centrica rose 4.2% as it proposed a 33% increase in its interim dividend after posting a jump in first-half profit.
