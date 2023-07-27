Left Menu

UK stocks dip as Shell-led energy losses trump Fed pause optimism

UK's FTSE 100 edged lower on Thursday as losses in energy stocks, led by Shell after its profit fell, overpowered gains in media shares and investors' hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates. The internationally focussed FTSE 100 was down 0.2% by 0712 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index added 0.4%.

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-07-2023 13:06 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 13:01 IST
UK stocks dip as Shell-led energy losses trump Fed pause optimism
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

UK's FTSE 100 edged lower on Thursday as losses in energy stocks, led by Shell after its profit fell, overpowered gains in media shares and investors' hopes that the U.S. Federal Reserve would stop raising interest rates.

The internationally focussed FTSE 100 was down 0.2% by 0712 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index added 0.4%. The FTSE's move was in contrast to the rally in Asian markets after the Fed delivered what some expect to be its last rate hike this year.

Energy shares slipped 1.4%, the most on the FTSE, after Shell slid 2.1% following a 56% drop in its second-quarter profit. Barclays lost 5.5% after the bank warned of growing pressure on its UK business and missed forecasts for its investment banking unit.

Gains in media shares were led by Informa, which rose 3.8% after the company said it was on track to meet the top-end of its full-year forecasts on strong forward bookings and a robust recovery in China. Meanwhile, Centrica rose 4.2% as it proposed a 33% increase in its interim dividend after posting a jump in first-half profit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up US pressure on pricing 'middlemen'; India suspends another drugmaker's licence over tainted cough syrup and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Launch of arthritis drug biosimilars ramps up ...

 Global
2
Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

Qatar sovereign fund in talks for $1bn stake in Reliance Retail

 India
3
Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Shroff, Harnessing Technology for Educational Advancement

Kalorex Group Introduces MAYA: The AI Clone & Avatar of Dr. Manjula Pooja Sh...

 India
4
Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

Ericsson and Intel team up to advance next-gen optimized 5G infrastructure

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No Credit, No Problem: Discover the Best Credit Cards to Start Your Journey

Timeboxing Made Easy: Optimize Your Daily Routine

Post-Vacation Rejuvenation: 7 Secrets to a Stress-Free Return Home

Unlocking Your Superpower: Embrace 'Deep Work' and Skyrocket Your Productivity!

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023