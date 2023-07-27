At least 10 dead after boat capsizes near Philippine capital
At least 10 people were killed after a passenger boat capsized near the Philippine capital Manila on Thursday, a municipal disaster agency said.
The accident happened on Thursday afternoon amid strong waves caused by typhoon Doksuri, said Rick Alfa, a staff at Binangonan town's disaster agency.
