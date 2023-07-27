Amazon workers at two UK fulfilment centres to strike in August

Britain's GMB trade union said on Thursday more than a thousand workers at two Amazon fulfilment centres in England would take strike action in early August in an ongoing pay dispute.

"This industrial action will spread further: it’s clear the fight for workers’ rights at Amazon is only just beginning,” GMB Senior Organiser Rachel Fagan said in a statement.

Workers in Rugeley will walk out on Aug. 3-4 and staff in Coventry will take action on Aug. 4-5, the union said.

