Amazon workers at two UK fulfilment centres to strike in August
Reuters | London | Updated: 27-07-2023 14:48 IST | Created: 27-07-2023 14:45 IST
Britain's GMB trade union said on Thursday more than a thousand workers at two Amazon fulfilment centres in England would take strike action in early August in an ongoing pay dispute.
"This industrial action will spread further: it’s clear the fight for workers’ rights at Amazon is only just beginning,” GMB Senior Organiser Rachel Fagan said in a statement.
Workers in Rugeley will walk out on Aug. 3-4 and staff in Coventry will take action on Aug. 4-5, the union said.
